Driver in high-speed chase that ended...

Driver in high-speed chase that ended on South Main suspected of driving stolen vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Batavian

A 32-year-old Depew woman is in custody today after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Corfu, the Town of Batavia and into the City of Batavia where the reportedly stolen car she was driving hit a spike strip before crashing into a tree. Kimberly A. Genson, of Lancer Court, Depew, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maha should plant cedar trees for a retirement ... 16 hr scott 12
The real reason cops don't get much done in 25 ... 18 hr Vir-il Aryan Yeti 1
Schumer: Donald Trump is in trouble whether his... Mon Elusive Coyote 4
Wire tap on Trump was approved while ago. Mon swamp thing 14
Proper drug disposal Mon so true 5
help find a heroin junky Mon Heroins rising tide 6
Castile Diner owner charged with arson Sat hog wash 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Genesee County was issued at March 07 at 2:49PM EST

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC