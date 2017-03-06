Driver in high-speed chase that ended on South Main suspected of driving stolen vehicle
A 32-year-old Depew woman is in custody today after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Corfu, the Town of Batavia and into the City of Batavia where the reportedly stolen car she was driving hit a spike strip before crashing into a tree. Kimberly A. Genson, of Lancer Court, Depew, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maha should plant cedar trees for a retirement ...
|16 hr
|scott
|12
|The real reason cops don't get much done in 25 ...
|18 hr
|Vir-il Aryan Yeti
|1
|Schumer: Donald Trump is in trouble whether his...
|Mon
|Elusive Coyote
|4
|Wire tap on Trump was approved while ago.
|Mon
|swamp thing
|14
|Proper drug disposal
|Mon
|so true
|5
|help find a heroin junky
|Mon
|Heroins rising tide
|6
|Castile Diner owner charged with arson
|Sat
|hog wash
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC