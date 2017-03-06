Driver in high-speed chase that ended on South Main suspected of driving stolen vehicle

A 32-year-old Depew woman is in custody today after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Corfu, the Town of Batavia and into the City of Batavia where the reportedly stolen car she was driving hit a spike strip before crashing into a tree. Kimberly A. Genson, of Lancer Court, Depew, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.

