Dog on State Street reportedly involv...

Dog on State Street reportedly involved in two aggressive incidents within weeks of each other

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Batavian

A Batavia woman is upset after her five-year-old beagle Shar-Pei mix was attacked by another dog on State Street last week not only because her dog was injured, but because there was also a recent report of the same dog biting a person earlier in the month. The dog reportedly bit a person inside of its home on State Street on Feb. 7 according to the owner of the dog that was attacked, who lives on State Street, and a member of law enforcement familiar with the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maha should plant cedar trees for a retirement ... 9 hr White Lightening 1
Wire tap on Trump was approved while ago. 9 hr Bright Fart 13
help find a heroin junky 10 hr Sill Bcott 5
Proper drug disposal 10 hr urfatanhairydave 4
Castile Diner owner charged with arson 10 hr hog wash 2
High end sporting cards 10 hr team player 3
News Winds topple gas station canopy in Batavia 10 hr supporting you 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC