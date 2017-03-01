Dog on State Street reportedly involved in two aggressive incidents within weeks of each other
A Batavia woman is upset after her five-year-old beagle Shar-Pei mix was attacked by another dog on State Street last week not only because her dog was injured, but because there was also a recent report of the same dog biting a person earlier in the month. The dog reportedly bit a person inside of its home on State Street on Feb. 7 according to the owner of the dog that was attacked, who lives on State Street, and a member of law enforcement familiar with the incident.
