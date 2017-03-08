County Emergency Services advises res...

County Emergency Services advises residents to call them for...

21 hrs ago

To address concerns regarding non-emergency storm needs, call the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services at 585-344-0078, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. At this time, there is no confirmed time for restoration of power to various areas. National Grid estimates 90 percent of restoration by midnight tomorrow and 99 percent by midnight on Saturday.

Batavia, NY

