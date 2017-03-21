Cornell Cooperative Extension still without phone service
"The phone lines at Cornell Cooperative Extension Genesee County have been down since Thursday, March 16 as we await repair of the line by the utility company. If you need to reach our office, please contact us at or feel free to stop by our office at 420 East Main St, Batavia during our office hours, from 8:30 am- 5 pm.
