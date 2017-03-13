Collins vows to never vote to cut eve...

Collins vows to never vote to cut even one dollar from Meals on Wheels

During an appearance on CNN last night, Rep. Chris Collins vowed to support Meals on Wheels through the congressional budget process. Though she didn't directly hear Collins on TV last night, that's good news to Ruth Spink, director for Office of the Aging, which administers Meals on Wheels in Genesee County.

