Cleanup efforts from wind storm continue slowly

National Grid and NYSEG continue to work on restoration efforts after the wind storm on Wednesday that brought down power lines, utility poles and trees and caused damage throughout Western New York. Early Friday morning, National Grid reported nearly 30,000 outages across New York State, including 7,764 in Orleans County, 3,878 in Niagara County, 6,194 in Genesee County, 2,217 in Wyoming County and 623 in Erie County.

