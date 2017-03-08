Chaos as winds batter Western New York
That was just one of the scores of reported damage throughout the region as winds tore through Western New York, toppling trees, tearing roofs from buildings and forcing officials to issue a travel advisory. About 100,000 National Grid customers were without power at the peak of the wind storm that saw gusts of 70 mph.
