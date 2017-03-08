Batavia School Evacuated after Nearby...

Batavia School Evacuated after Nearby Fire

Batavia, NY A house fire across from Jackson Primary School has prompted an evacuation of the school. Batavia School officials say Parents can sign their children out from Ascension Hall; for students who are bused, buses will transport them home beginning at 11:15.

