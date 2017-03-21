Batavia fugitive arrested today in Le Roy
A joint effort between the Le Roy Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office and City of Batavia Police Department led to the arrest today of a wanted fugitive who has been hiding from the law for months. Oliver Thomas , 25, was wanted in connection to an alleged violent burglary and assault on residents on Central Avenue in the City of Batavia in October and also for allegedly failing to change his address in relation to the NYS Sex Offender Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|Bayonne
|20,930
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|13 hr
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|5
|Buffalo NY - Attn Adoptees and Birth Parents an... (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|MICHELE BELL
|15
|Young mother, seeking a new life, wants happy h... (Dec '11)
|Tue
|lol
|92
|Kingsmen - DON'T READ
|Mon
|Night Heat
|3
|Review: E Square Capital (Jul '08)
|Mon
|pnjk0102
|22
|Review: Cover Connection
|Mon
|pepe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC