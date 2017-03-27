Batavia Downs investigating complaint about new scent machines
According to a reader who contacted The Batavian , about a dozen employees at Batavia Downs had complaints about new scent defusers installed at the facility, but according to Mike Nolan, COO for Western OTB, only two employees were seen by doctors. While the employees complained about the new machines, a connection between their symptoms and the machines hasn't been confirmed, he said.
