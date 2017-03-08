Batavia contractor accused of defraud...

Batavia contractor accused of defrauding customers in Wyoming County

On March 7, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office arrested local contractor Dennis N. Rawleigh Jr. , who is 46 and lives in Batavia, on one count of second-degree scheme to defraud, a Class A misdemeanor, after an investigation into complaints that he did not complete work he received payments for. In November, Rawleigh, doing business as Rawleigh's Tear Down, allegedly received over $15,000 in payments from a Town of Gainesville woman to perform work on two houses she owns, one in the Village of Perry and one in the Town of Gainesville.

