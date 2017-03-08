Batavia contractor accused of defrauding customers in Wyoming County
On March 7, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office arrested local contractor Dennis N. Rawleigh Jr. , who is 46 and lives in Batavia, on one count of second-degree scheme to defraud, a Class A misdemeanor, after an investigation into complaints that he did not complete work he received payments for. In November, Rawleigh, doing business as Rawleigh's Tear Down, allegedly received over $15,000 in payments from a Town of Gainesville woman to perform work on two houses she owns, one in the Village of Perry and one in the Town of Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
