Attention youth ready and willing to work: Job Fair next Thursday in Batavia
The Genesee County Job Development Bureau will hold a Youth Job Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 23 . It will take place at the Genesee County Career Center, located at 587 E. Main St., Batavia .
