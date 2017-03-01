Arc of Genesee Orleans unveils new lo...

Arc of Genesee Orleans unveils new logo, mission statement

The Arc of Genesee Orleans has chosen the March observance of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to share some exciting news. In celebration of The Arc's rich history of programs and services supporting people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their families, the agency has unveiled its new mission, vision, values and logo.

