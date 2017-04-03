Activists announced 'Knock on Every Door' campaign in Batavia to talk politics
On Saturday, April 1, 2017, Sister District for Western New York will bring the national Knock Every Door campaign to Batavia. According to Tom White, SDWNY Captain, "we want to have real conversations, listen to voters and non-voters alike, and learn how people feel about the past and upcoming election".
#1 Friday Mar 31
GO TRUMP !!!!!!!!!!
America is the land of the free,
Millions have died for you and me.
Our Constitution is under attack,
By “The Messiah”, the socialist Barack .
The Democrat party has ceased to be,
They wish total control over you and me.
Socialists and Communists they have become,
Destroy America, their rule number one ,
Cutting the military their ultimate goal,
Along with selling their devilish soul.
Drones in the sky in the land of the free,
So they can keep tabs on you and me.
The Second Amendment they HATE you see,
Because it means freedom for you and me.
They tap our phones and e-mail too,
They are afraid of what we can do.
They want my guns, they are saying to me,
Not as long as I breath and am able to see.
I took my oath and went to Nam,
They WILL NOT get guns from this old man !
Many have died for the red white and blue,
If the need arises, I will too.
Guns from my hands they will have to pry,
MOLON LABE is the battle cry !!!!!!
