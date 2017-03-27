Accident with injuries reported on Ea...

Accident with injuries reported on East Main Street, Batavia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Four vehicles involved. An eastbound SUV drifted out of it's lane of travel toward the south sidewalk, side-swiped a parked car, clipping its left rearview mirror, then plowed into the back of a parked SUV, pushing that vehicle into a parked sedan ahead of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 10 hr Sgt Doxbeck 31
The pigs are on high horse pavilion ny 12 hr pigs r us 1
Did Tbird vote for Trump? Mon T Burt Sains 3
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Mon Yobabe 16
News 18-year-old pleads not guilty to shooting 4, 1 ... Mon Yobabe 1
David L. Buonamici Mon A friend 7
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,630 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC