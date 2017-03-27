Accident with injuries reported on East Main Street, Batavia
UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: Four vehicles involved. An eastbound SUV drifted out of it's lane of travel toward the south sidewalk, side-swiped a parked car, clipping its left rearview mirror, then plowed into the back of a parked SUV, pushing that vehicle into a parked sedan ahead of it.
Read more at The Batavian.
