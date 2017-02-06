Year's first Garden Talk is Feb. 7: Photo tour of Hillwood Estates in nation's capitol
Join the Genesee County Master Gardeners for our first Garden Talk of the year, "A Photo Garden Tour of Hillwood Estates," from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Get rid of the winter blues with a look at Hillwood's spectacular gardens which contain a diverse and fascinating array of plants. Nestled in the hills of northwest Washington, D.C., we will explore the beauty and tranquility of the formal gardens that were the vision Marjorie Post.
