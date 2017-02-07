will continue to cover athletics in L...

will continue to cover athletics in Le Roy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Batavian

We've not reported on the dismissal of Rick Rapone as head coach of the Le Roy boys varsity basketball, a story first reported by Batavia's Best , in part because we wanted to try and get a better idea of what happened. We checked with sources and couldn't get even a hint of what might have happened and the school never replied to an email seeking comment or even confirmation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi... 7 hr mary 5
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 13 hr major Nadal Hassan 10
Proof that black youths stole sagging pants fro... Tue The TRUMP of Trolls 5
Cops on here promoting fake news. Feb 6 gambling ring 2
Trump supporters are all circus freaks. Feb 5 dixin yuckfoo mouth 2
Trump getting it done in Yemen. Feb 4 smartazz 3
Power to the Atlanta defense Feb 4 chokera 4
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,680,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC