Watson Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine
Thomas L. Gibson, 29, of Watson Street, Batavia, has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and jailed on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. Gibson was arrested on a warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Billboard
|5 hr
|MMMMMMMMMM K
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|13
|Proper drug disposal
|Thu
|so true
|1
|Cops on here promoting fake news.
|Feb 6
|gambling ring
|2
|Trump supporters are all circus freaks.
|Feb 5
|dixin yuckfoo mouth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC