Water main repair planned on Tracy Avenue, Batavia

On Wednesday, March 1, 2017 the City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a water main on Tracy Avenue starting at 9 am. The water will be turned off on Tracy Avenue from Hart Street to North Street.

