Water main repair planned on Tracy Avenue, Batavia
On Wednesday, March 1, 2017 the City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a water main on Tracy Avenue starting at 9 am. The water will be turned off on Tracy Avenue from Hart Street to North Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|27 min
|Buck Rohde
|48
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|11 hr
|Adverb
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|17 hr
|Joe
|17
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|22 hr
|Tyrone Gigglesworth
|12
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|Mon
|ben24
|7
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Johndoe828
|43
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC