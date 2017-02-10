Two solar projects in Town of Batavia...

Two solar projects in Town of Batavia move forward in approval process

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Batavian

Two solar farm projects in the Town of Batavia were recommended for approval by the Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday night. One project is at 3833 West Main Street Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is our criminal justice system a scam? (Nov '12) 2 hr Robert Laity 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Ilovebeingstupid 20,822
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 6 hr lol 17
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 18 hr Dupree dArc 16
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) 23 hr Yepp 20
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... Sat book of job 3
help find a heroin junky Sat Heroins rising t... 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC