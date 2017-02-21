Tickets still available for 15th annu...

Tickets still available for 15th annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner

Tickets are still available for the 15th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner which will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Alexander Fire Hall. This annual event is a celebration of Genesee County's number one industry - Agriculture.

