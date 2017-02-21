Tickets still available for 15th annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner
Tickets are still available for the 15th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner which will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Alexander Fire Hall. This annual event is a celebration of Genesee County's number one industry - Agriculture.
