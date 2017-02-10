Text of Ray Cianfrini's State of Coun...

Text of Ray Cianfrini's State of County address

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Batavian

Full text of Legislator Ray Cianfrini's State of the County speech, delivered yesterday evening in the Old Courthouse in Batavia: I would like to begin my program as I have in the past by recognizing individuals who are serving in new leadership positions in our county government. We first want to welcome Bill Sheron as our new county sheriff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 7 hr Dupree dArc 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Gwyen 20,821
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) 12 hr Yepp 20
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... 14 hr book of job 3
help find a heroin junky 17 hr Heroins rising t... 1
Billboard Fri MMMMMMMMMM K 1
Proper drug disposal Feb 9 so true 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,767 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC