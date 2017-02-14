Summer-themed choral concert to be held Feb. 19 at St. Joe's

The Genesee Chorale invites the community to "Summer Daze ," a summer-themed choral performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic School at 2 Summit St. in Batavia. This fun concert will depart from the Chorale's classical selections to uplift the audience and melt away the winter doldrums with an afternoon in the summer sun.

