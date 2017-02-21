St. Joseph Day Table to be held March...

St. Joseph Day Table to be held March 19 at Ascension Parish in Batavia

Ascension Parish in Batavia will host its annual Saint Joseph Day Table beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. This year the event is open to the general public and the funds raised will be used for the ministry and outreach done by Ascension Parish on behalf of the community. According to its pastor, Fr.

