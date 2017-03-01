St. James in Batavia hosts 23rd annua...

St. James in Batavia hosts 23rd annual Friday Lenten Fish Fry starting March 3 through April 7

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The 23rd annual Lenten Fish Fry will be held each Friday beginning March 3 and running through April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church. It is located at 405 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) 1 hr Buck Rohde 49
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 14 hr Adverb 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Jessica 20,858
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 20 hr Joe 17
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Tue Tyrone Gigglesworth 12
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? Mon ben24 7
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) Sun Johndoe828 43
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Genesee County was issued at March 01 at 1:13PM EST

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC