St. James in Batavia hosts 23rd annual Friday Lenten Fish Fry starting March 3 through April 7
The 23rd annual Lenten Fish Fry will be held each Friday beginning March 3 and running through April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church. It is located at 405 E. Main St. in Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hottest female on local TV (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|Buck Rohde
|49
|Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year?
|14 hr
|Adverb
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican
|20 hr
|Joe
|17
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Tue
|Tyrone Gigglesworth
|12
|Why are buffalo police so corrupt?
|Mon
|ben24
|7
|Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Johndoe828
|43
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC