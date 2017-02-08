Source says mediator involved in mall merchants, city negotiations
City Centre business owners and managers met Tuesday afternoon with Mall Merchants Association leadership and attorneys to learn the details of a proposal to end a 10-year dispute with the City of Batavia over the condition of the structure's roof. A person close to the negotiations said a mediator had been called in to facilitate an out-of-court settlement over who is responsible for the maintenance of the mall's leaky roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Proper drug disposal
|42 min
|so true
|1
|What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi...
|Wed
|mary
|5
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|Wed
|major Nadal Hassan
|10
|Cops on here promoting fake news.
|Feb 6
|gambling ring
|2
|Trump supporters are all circus freaks.
|Feb 5
|dixin yuckfoo mouth
|2
|Trump getting it done in Yemen.
|Feb 4
|smartazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC