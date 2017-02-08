Source says mediator involved in mall...

Source says mediator involved in mall merchants, city negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

City Centre business owners and managers met Tuesday afternoon with Mall Merchants Association leadership and attorneys to learn the details of a proposal to end a 10-year dispute with the City of Batavia over the condition of the structure's roof. A person close to the negotiations said a mediator had been called in to facilitate an out-of-court settlement over who is responsible for the maintenance of the mall's leaky roof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min Buck Rohde 20,817
Proper drug disposal 42 min so true 1
News What Do You Think About Buffalo's Italian Festi... Wed mary 5
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? Wed major Nadal Hassan 10
Cops on here promoting fake news. Feb 6 gambling ring 2
Trump supporters are all circus freaks. Feb 5 dixin yuckfoo mouth 2
Trump getting it done in Yemen. Feb 4 smartazz 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC