Skeleton found in basement of former pet store sent to SPCA to try...
The remains of an animal found in the basement of a former Batavia pet shop have been sent to an office of the SPCA , according to Officer Eric Hill, spokesman for Batavia PD. One of the things SPCA examiners will try to do is determine what kind of animal it was that was found in the basement of the former location of Neptunes Gardens.
