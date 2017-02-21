Skeleton found in basement of former ...

Skeleton found in basement of former pet store sent to SPCA to try...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

The remains of an animal found in the basement of a former Batavia pet shop have been sent to an office of the SPCA , according to Officer Eric Hill, spokesman for Batavia PD. One of the things SPCA examiners will try to do is determine what kind of animal it was that was found in the basement of the former location of Neptunes Gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's Melania Trump's Birth Certificate? 3 hr Joe McCarthy Gran... 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mexico 20,851
Local Politics Do you approve of Byron W. Brown as Mayor? (Jul '15) 10 hr Yobabe 12
help find a heroin junky Feb 18 Heroins rising tide 3
Proper drug disposal Feb 18 so true 3
Why isn't pastor martin macdonald in prison yet? Feb 18 Vir-il Aryan 6
NYS Thruway Authority gives fake news on EZpas... Feb 18 Henry Etta 7
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC