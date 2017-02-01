Signs point to better year for bed ta...

Signs point to better year for bed tax revenue

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

A weak Canadian dollar kept many tourists from the north out of New York and Genesee County, as a result, saw a decline of 3 percent in bed tax revenue, Tom Turnbull, president of the Chamber of Commerce, told county legislators yesterday. Turnbull and tourism director Kelly Rapone provided a review of chamber and tourism activity at the Ways and Means Committee meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why law enforcement personell are all a joke. 3 hr todd 2
Illegal aliens in government. 3 hr ConwayTwit 1
Kellyann Conway is a fake. 3 hr ConwayTwitter 1
Cops on here promoting fake news. 3 hr BillScottsCat 1
Breitbart Bannon Milo alt right are anti gay ye... 4 hr fat checker 1
Trump's fake news on crime. Jan 21 LoL 4
Barron Trump's mind is Barren like his fathers. Jan 21 whateva 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC