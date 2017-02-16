Settlement agreement places downtown ...

Settlement agreement places downtown mall into City of Batavia's hands

An agreement between the City of Batavia and the City Centre Mall Merchants Association -- outlined by an 11-point "settlement framework" that calls for the city to retain ownership of the downtown facility's concourse, pay 100 percent of capital improvements and take care of mall maintenance and operations -- represents an "opportunity to facilitate and lead cooperative and successful partnerships" toward the goal of new development and investment in one of the city's priority areas, said City Manager Jason Molino at Monday night's City Council meeting. "For long-term investment in the mall and the 17-acre area around it, this is the best-case scenario," Molino said.

