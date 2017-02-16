Rotary Club brings concept of meat ra...

Rotary Club brings concept of meat raffle to Batavia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Batavian

Members of the Batavia Rotary Club were introduced to a new fundraising concept at their lunch meeting today that as far as anybody knows hasn't been tried in Genesee County before. She demonstrated the raffle for members today because the club will be hosting one April 7 at the Sacred Heart Social Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A special thanks from co workers to deputy Eric... 1 hr dixin verruckt 1
Wyoming is the dumbest county in NYS 1 hr ErictheAweful 1
Trump supporters are all circus freaks. 1 hr dixin is a cross ... 4
Conway contradicts Trump 3 hr snowman 1
MK Ultra's failure 3 hr Vir-il 3
Police work is why things are the way they are. 3 hr you will kiss my ... 1
Cops patrolling high on linzess 4 hr LMAO 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC