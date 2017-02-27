Rochester man suspected of making dru...

Rochester man suspected of making drug deal in view of Local Drug Task Force members

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Batavian

Members of the Local Drug Task Force say they observed a possible drug transaction in the City of Batavia so they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the man they suspected of dealing drugs. Investigators say they found Aguayo in possession of more than a half-ounce of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000, a quantity of marijuana and cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 min paper pleeeeese 20,855
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 5 hr Argyle Sox 11
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 15 hr Adverb 15
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? 20 hr ben24 7
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican Mon lol 11
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) Sun Johndoe828 43
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Feb 25 Doug 47
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC