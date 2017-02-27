Rochester man suspected of making drug deal in view of Local Drug Task Force members
Members of the Local Drug Task Force say they observed a possible drug transaction in the City of Batavia so they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the man they suspected of dealing drugs. Investigators say they found Aguayo in possession of more than a half-ounce of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000, a quantity of marijuana and cash.
