Police: EMS provider fell asleep before fatal ambulance crash
The driver of an EmergyCare ambulance that crashed in Dunkirk, New York, late Tuesday afternoon, killing a man being transported to a nursing home, told investigators she fell asleep behind the wheel, according to the New York State Police. State police identified the driver Wednesday afternoon as Robin Morey, 49, of Erie.
