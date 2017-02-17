Police: EMS provider fell asleep befo...

Police: EMS provider fell asleep before fatal ambulance crash

The driver of an EmergyCare ambulance that crashed in Dunkirk, New York, late Tuesday afternoon, killing a man being transported to a nursing home, told investigators she fell asleep behind the wheel, according to the New York State Police. State police identified the driver Wednesday afternoon as Robin Morey, 49, of Erie.

