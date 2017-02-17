Police asked to look into discovery o...

Police asked to look into discovery of dog's skeleton in former location of local pet store

An employee of a local electric supply company, while cleaning out the basement of a former pet store in the same building, made a grisly discovery today - the bones of a dead dog in a box. Police were contacted immediately, according to John Booth, CEO of I.D. Booth, the company that owns the building on Ellicott Street.

