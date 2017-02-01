Panel discussion tonight at BHS on 'unhealthy trends' and their local impact
The panel will be made up of representatives from BHS, UMMC, GCASA, Batavia PD and the County Health Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why law enforcement personell are all a joke.
|15 hr
|todd
|2
|Illegal aliens in government.
|15 hr
|ConwayTwit
|1
|Kellyann Conway is a fake.
|15 hr
|ConwayTwitter
|1
|Cops on here promoting fake news.
|16 hr
|BillScottsCat
|1
|Breitbart Bannon Milo alt right are anti gay ye...
|16 hr
|fat checker
|1
|Trump's fake news on crime.
|Jan 21
|LoL
|4
|Barron Trump's mind is Barren like his fathers.
|Jan 21
|whateva
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC