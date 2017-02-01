Mother and Son Charged in Allegany County Murder
Batavia, NY An Olean woman and her son are charged with second degree murder in the death of a man in Allegany County. State Police say they responded to investigate the death of Royce A. Chapman, 57 at his residence on County Route 40 in the town of Clarksville.
