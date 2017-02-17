Local lighting design firm offers don...

Local lighting design firm offers donation to illuminate cupola on Old Courthouse

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Batavian

The folks at Lighting Design Innovations want to give something back to their community, so they are offering to donate hardware, software, lights and wiring to illuminate the cupola atop the Old Courthouse 365 days a year. Paul Mercier, a partner in the company, told members of the County Legislature about the proposed donation at a meeting of the Public Service Committee earlier this week.

