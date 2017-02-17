LeRoyan takes first place in Ellicott...

LeRoyan takes first place in Ellicott Trail logo competition

Read more: The Batavian

The Ellicott Trail Project has its logo, and it's the work of an accomplished graphic artist from Le Roy who is no stranger to entering competitions that are open to the public. "I'm really excited about the fact that people will be able to see something that I created," said Jayme Privitera , a professional graphic designer for the past decade.

