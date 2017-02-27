Law and Order: Parolee from Lockport ...

Law and Order: Parolee from Lockport arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Batavian

Edward Jordan White , 21, of Michigan Street, Lockport, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. White, who is currently on parole, was stopped by Batavia police officers after being observed driving in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 24 min Marta 20,853
Why are buffalo police so corrupt? 5 hr ben24 7
Will Trump be impeached by the end of the year? 10 hr Not Fake News 14
Daily life of Joe Dooshbag Conservative Republican 19 hr lol 11
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Sun Johndoe828 10
Poll Is the Buffalo Police Department Corrupt? (Jun '08) Sun Johndoe828 43
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) Feb 25 Doug 47
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC