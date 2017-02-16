Law and Order: Inmate accused of assault

Law and Order: Inmate accused of assault

Davon Shaquille St. John , 18, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd. St. John is accused of assaulting somebody while confined at the Genesee County Jail at 8:49 p.m., Monday.

