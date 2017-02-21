Law and Order: Batavia PD reports total of 15 most recent arrests

Jerald Alfred Shuler III , 23, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, and having a suspended registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 8 on West Main Street, Batavia, during which it was allegedly determined that the vehicle Shuler was driving had a suspended registration and that his driver's license was also suspended.

