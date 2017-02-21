Law and Order: Batavia PD reports tot...

Law and Order: Batavia PD reports total of 15 most recent arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Batavian

Jerald Alfred Shuler III , 23, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, and having a suspended registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 8 on West Main Street, Batavia, during which it was allegedly determined that the vehicle Shuler was driving had a suspended registration and that his driver's license was also suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 13 hr uncle milty 42
hottest female on local TV (Jul '08) 16 hr Buck Rohde 46
Castile Diner owner charged with arson 18 hr who you are 1
WNY Independent Living, Inc. (Feb '16) Wed steve 2
help find a heroin junky Feb 18 Heroins rising tide 3
Proper drug disposal Feb 18 so true 3
Why isn't pastor martin macdonald in prison yet? Feb 18 Vir-il Aryan 6
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC