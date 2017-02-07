Law and Order: Alleged shoplifter als...

Law and Order: Alleged shoplifter also accused of possessing needle

Nicholas Sylvester Dinitto , 27, of Oak Orchard Street, Albion, is charged with petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic instrument. Dinitto is accused of shoplifting at Target.

