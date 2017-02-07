Law and Order: Alleged shoplifter also accused of possessing needle
Nicholas Sylvester Dinitto , 27, of Oak Orchard Street, Albion, is charged with petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic instrument. Dinitto is accused of shoplifting at Target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are African-Americans disliked so much?
|2 hr
|TheTruth
|9
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|5 hr
|Rufus
|29
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|Username
|15
|Cops on here promoting fake news.
|Mon
|gambling ring
|2
|Trump supporters are all circus freaks.
|Sun
|dixin yuckfoo mouth
|2
|Trump getting it done in Yemen.
|Feb 4
|smartazz
|3
|Power to the Atlanta defense
|Feb 4
|chokera
|4
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC