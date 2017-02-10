History department receives 19th cent...

History department receives 19th century transit that belonged to local engineer, inventor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Batavian

The Genesee County History Department has received an interesting donation. It is a surveyor's transit that once belonged to Joseph W. Holmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are African-Americans disliked so much? 1 hr Go Blue Forever 15
News Is WNY Racist? Politics Fuels Debate (Jun '07) 3 hr Yepp 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr anybody anywhere 20,819
new Trump Sec'y of Education to eliminate Cursi... 5 hr book of job 3
help find a heroin junky 8 hr Heroins rising t... 1
Billboard Fri MMMMMMMMMM K 1
Proper drug disposal Feb 9 so true 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Batavia, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC