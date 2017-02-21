Heroin dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison

On Jan. 10, the 37-year-old Batavia man was found guilty on drug charges following a three-day jury trial in Wyoming County Court. On Feb. 23, he was sentenced to a determinate sentence of 10 years in prison with one-and-one-half years of post-release supervision on each count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, to run concurrently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.