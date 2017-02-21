Hawley pens letter urging full funding for libraries
Assemblyman Steve Hawley announced today that he has written a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly, Carl Heastie , strongly encouraging the full funding of libraries in this year's budget. Gov. Cuomo has proposed to cut $4 million from library aid in his Executive Budget proposal.
