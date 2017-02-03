Grand Jury: Man indicted on three felonies for alleged sexual conduct ...
Kyle R. Shea is indicted for the crime of criminal sexual act in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that in June or July of 2015, at a residence on South Main Street in the City of Batavia, that Shea engaged in "anal sexual conduct with another person by forcible compulsion."
