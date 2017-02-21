Godleski named to Genesee Community C...

Godleski named to Genesee Community College fall dean's list

Mikayla Godleski, a resident, of Sidney, was among the 312 students named to Genesee Community College dean's list for the fall 2016 semester, in Batavia, New York.

