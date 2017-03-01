GCC Spring Open House on Wednesday will showcase its programs and campus construction progress
The expanding campus at GCC in Batavia has taken shape, and the College welcomes prospective students and their families to the Batavia Campus Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 . Although not completed, visitors can view from the outside the progress of the new Student Success Center and Richard C. Call Arena, and learn about academic and career options that the College has to offer, as well as the application process and financial aid opportunities.
