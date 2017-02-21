Future of Van Detta Stadium dominates community meeting on City Schools capital project
The forum at Batavia High School on Wednesday night was meant to discuss all aspects of the City School District's proposed $26.7 million capital improvement project, but most comments zeroed in on the future of Van Detta Stadium. The project relies on money saved specifically for capital improvements and state aid, so all of the new building and upgrades can take place without any local tax increase.
