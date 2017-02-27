Future of JC Penney in Batavia in doubt after chain announces plans to close up to 140 stores
National retailer JC Penney reported today a continued decline in sales and as a result the intention to close from 130 to 140 stores nationwide. The list of stores that will be closed, so we don't know yet if the Batavia location will be on the chopping block.
