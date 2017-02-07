Found competent to understand court p...

Found competent to understand court proceedings, Batavia man pleads guilty to weapon charge

Matthew Derrick will be released from jail today, likely to receive credit for time served, and not have to return if he can stay out of trouble. At a lengthy hearing today, Derrick, who's case was delayed Dec. 7 so he could be evaluated for the mental competency to understand court proceedings, entered a guilty plea to attempted criminal possession of a weapon 3rd.

